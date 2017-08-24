Early Morning Fire Breaks Out In West Philadelphia Home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At least one person was displaced after a house fire in West Philadelphia, early Thursday morning.

It happened in the 700 block of South 51st Street, just before 5:30 a.m.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a big fire on the second floor of the home.

The fire was called under control in about 20 minutes.

Fire officials say no one was home at the time, but a cat died in the fire.

The red cross is assisting a person who has been displaced.

