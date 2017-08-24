Study Examines Dangers Of Weight Gain During Pregnancy

KYW’s Medical Reports Sponsored By Independence Blue Cross



By Dr. Brian McDonough, Medical Editor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It is important that women gain the proper amount of weight during pregnancy, but too little weight gain or too much can cause problems.

Physicians have been studying this over the years and realize that prenatal care focusing on balanced diet and proper exercise during pregnancy is one of the best ways we can ensure healthy delivery.

A new report takes a look at women who are pregnant with their second child and the risks of too much weight gain.

According to the research women who experienced increased weight gain between her first and second pregnancies are at risk of developing gestational diabetes.

This is the type of diabetes that occurs during pregnancy.

According to the report which looked at 24,000 mothers it is important to try to lose some of that baby weight before getting pregnant again— if at all possible.

The study was conducted through the Medical Birth Registry of Norway and it confirms the importance of proper diet.