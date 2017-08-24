US Attorney’s Office: Philadelphia Police Sergeant Charged With Bribery

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia Police officer is being charged with bribery, according to a federal indictment unsealed Wednesday.
Acting United States Attorney Louis D. Lappen announced the charges against Philadelphia Police Sergeant Brian Smith, who faces two counts of bribery and two counts of making material false statements to the FBI.
Smith allegedly took $800-$1,000 in cash a month, during an 11-month period, in exchange for text messaging confidential law enforcement information on accident locations to certain tow truck drivers, which violates the police’s rotational tow policy.
According to the indictment, “the policy was instituted in 2008 as a public safety and consumer protection measure, following a series of highly-publicized violent encounters between tow truck operators competing for highly lucrative towing work.”
Due charges of bribery in connection with agencies receiving federal funds, Smith faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The charges of making false statements carry a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.