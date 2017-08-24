The Numbers Are In, NFL Draft Big Win For Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Remember the three-day “NFL Draft Experience” held in Philadelphia in April? Well, the numbers on the economic impact are in.
Temple University’s Sports Industry Research Center crunched the numbers, and found that $95 million was dumped into the city’s economy that weekend.
“There was $56 million in direct spending, which represents people from outside of Philadelphia coming in for the draft, and spending money in our hotels, our restaurants, our retail stores,” said Center director Jeremy Jordan.
That money, he says, is then spent by employees in the city. Jordan attended the Draft Experience two years ago in Chicago and this year in Philadelphia.
“The event generated more economic impact in Philadelphia and higher attendance numbers than it did in Chicago,” Jordan said.
As for where it’s going to be held next, Jordan says that decision could be made any day now.