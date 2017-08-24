Police: Snapchat Post Leads To Aggravated Sexual Assault Arrest

GIBBSBORO, N.J. (CBS) — Camden County authorities say a Snapchat post has led to the aggravated sexual assault arrest of a man in Gibbsboro.
It happened on Aug. 19 when a concerned friend saw the 18-year-old victim appearing to be unconscious on the social platform Snapchat.
Officers responded to a home in the 100 block of West Clementon Road where police say they found the victim disoriented, bruised and covered in blood in the bedroom of 24-year-old Mason Mallon.
Mallon was later arrested on charges of sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault.
The victim was transported to Cooper University Hospital for treatment.
Mallon is being held in the Camden County Jail pending a pretrial detention hearing set for Tuesday.
The investigation into the matter is still ongoing.