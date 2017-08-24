Cult-Followed Megaformer SLT Studio Opens In Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A popular workout is making Philadelphia its newest home. SLT (short for strengthen, lengthen, tone) opened in early August on 16th and Walnut Streets in the Rittenhouse Square area.

“SLT is a fun, full body, low impact workout done on the megaformer,” said SLT instructor Stephanie Petruccio, adding “It’s strength training and elements of Pilates all put into one.”

The classes are 50 minutes and intimate with about 13 megaformers available for each class.

“It’s totally normal to be intimidated but even if it is your first time, you take it slow and take your time,” Petruccio told Eyewitness News Anchor Rahel Solomon who gave the workout a shot.

“SLT is probably the hardest workout I’ve done in my life,” said Erin Elmore who first began taking SLT classes in NYC. “It keeps me coming back because you can see changes really rapidly. You can see your muscles shaking on the machine and when you get home it’s like I didn’t even know I could have abs there so it’s a really fast way to get in really good shape,” Elmore said.

Celebrities like supermodel Chrissy Teigen and actress Sofia Vergara have been linked to the workout, but Petruccio warns it’s unlike any other workout.

“I will say that it’s a very humbling workout,” Petruccio said, adding “It’s a fun workout but it’s going to kick your butt.”

Philadelphia’s SLT studio is located at 1625 Walnut Street. The entrance is on Moravian Street.