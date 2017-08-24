Remains Of NJ Sailor Recovered Following USS John McCain Collision

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — The U.S. Navy has confirmed that the remains of one of nine missing sailors aboard the USS John S. McCain have been recovered.
The U.S. Navy says the remains of 22-year old Kenneth Aaron Smith were recovered by divers inside a flooded compartment of the of the ship.
The Cherry Hill, New Jersey resident was one of nine sailors to go missing when guided-missile destroyer collided with a merchant vessel near Singapore on Monday.
Smith served as an electronics technician on the USS John S. McCain. Navy and Marine Corp Divers will continue to search the flooded compartments of the ship in hopes of recovering the remains of the 9-other sailors who remain missing.