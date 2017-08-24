Police: Bucks County Rape Suspect Arrested After Victim Texts 911

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A 23-year-old man is in Bucks County prison, accused of raping a woman in Bensalem at knife point over the weekend. Police say they were able to get to the woman because she sent a text to 911.

Police say they got the text from a woman around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, saying she was sexually assaulted and she was still in the bedroom with the man who raped her, unable to leave.

Director of Benslaem police department Fred Harran says they were able to track the phone to an apartment on Neshaminy Valley Drive.

“Police arrived and actually found the victim hiding in a closet,” said Harran.

She tells police, around 10 p.m. Friday, in the Bensalem apartment, 23-year-old Christopher Henneghan of Collingdale punched her in the face, he then raped her repeatedly at knifepoint.

Harran says calling 911 is still the best option.

“You can answer questions the dispatcher might be asking. It’s certainly a lot quicker than texting, but when all else fails when all you can do it text, that’s better than nothing,” said Harran.

Henneghan was arraigned Wednesday, charged with multiple counts of rape, involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, and sexual assault. He’s in Bucks County prison with bail set at 10 percent of $10 million.