Piglet Rescued By NJ State Troopers Reunited With Owner

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A story about a little piggy that is making headlines in New Jersey – meet Norris.
New Jersey State Troopers found the piglet last Thursday running around Commercial Township in Cumberland County.
One trooper who has experience with farm animals took him home and cared for him.
Troopers looked for the owner and soon the farmer came looking for the piglet.
Now, Norris is back home!