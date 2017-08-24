Philadelphia Exceeds Economic Projections During 2017 NFL Draft

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia surpassed the economic projections for the 2017 NFL Draft.
Direct spending during the three-day NFL Draft was $56.1 million, which created an estimated $94.9 million in economic impact for Philadelphia — about $15 million more than originally expected — according to the NFL Draft Event Impact Report, commissioned by the Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau (PHLCVB) and conducted by Temple University’s Sport Industry Research Center (SIRC).
In addition, over 30,000 jobs were created for the event.
“Philadelphia served as a phenomenal host for the 2017 NFL Draft and created a memorable experience for our fans, incoming players, and teams,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL Senior Vice President of Events per NFL.com. “We are grateful to Mayor Kenney, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau, and all of our partners for helping make the event a resounding success.”
Dallas has emerged as the favorite to host the 2018 NFL Draft.