Winning ‘Millionaire Raffle’ Ticket Sold In NE Philly Unclaimed Since July

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A pharmacy in Northeast Philadelphia says they sold a winning lottery ticket back in July but no one has claimed it!
Suburban Pharmacy on Bustleton Avenue says it sold a winning “Millionaire Raffle” ticket with a prize worth one million bucks.
The store says the winner has yet to come forward so they are trying to get the word out to their customers to check their tickets.
The winner has one year from the drawing date to claim the prize.