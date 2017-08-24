Winning ‘Millionaire Raffle’ Ticket Sold In NE Philly Unclaimed Since July

Filed Under: Millionaire Raffle, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A pharmacy in Northeast Philadelphia says they sold a winning lottery ticket back in July but no one has claimed it!

Suburban Pharmacy on Bustleton Avenue says it sold a winning “Millionaire Raffle” ticket with a prize worth one million bucks.

Massachusetts Ticket Snags $759 Million Powerball Jackpot; Smaller Wins In Pa. And NJ 

The store says the winner has yet to come forward so they are trying to get the word out to their customers to check their tickets.

The winner has one year from the drawing date to claim the prize.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Small Hotel Getaway
Eclipse 2017
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch