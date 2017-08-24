Mayor Kenney Wants Public’s Help In Deciding Fate Of Rizzo Statue

By Pat Loeb
Filed Under: Frank Rizzo, Jim Kenney, Pat Loeb, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney says he’ll ask the Art Commission to make the decision on the statue of former Mayor Frank Rizzo, but first, he has to figure out what to ask them to decide.

Upon studying the never-before-used policy on de-accessioning public art, city spokeswoman Lauren Hitt says the Mayor realized he’d have to make a specific request to the Art Commission: remove the statue, or relocate it and to where, specifically.

So the city has set up a web page to get ideas for what should happen to it. Hitt stresses it’s not a poll, but an aid for formulating the proposal the mayor makes to the Commission.

“It’s really meant to give everyone an opportunity to be heard, for this hopefully to be a thoughtful process and to hear from different Philadelphians ideas that could help bring people together around this really contentious issue,” Hitt said.

The web page asks that you consider the cost and feasibility of your idea. The deadline for submissions is September 15th.

More from Pat Loeb
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Small Hotel Getaway
Eclipse 2017
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch