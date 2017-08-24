Investigators Continue Search For Killer Of Marlton Woman 25 Years Ago

UTICA, ILLINOIS (CBS) — Twenty-five years after a South Jersey woman was murdered en route to college in Iowa, investigators in the Midwest say they’re making progress in finding her killer.

Twenty-one-year-old Tammy Zywicki of Marlton had dropped off her brother at a college in Illinois and was driving to Grinnell College in Iowa to start her senior year when she went missing in 1992.

Her car was abandoned on a stretch of Interstate 80 near Utica, Illinois. Her body was found some 500 miles away in Missouri.

The case continues to be investigated by the FBI as well as Illinois State Police. Lieutenant Jeff Padilla has been working the Zywicki case for the last six years.



“We’ve made some real progress,” Padilla told KYW Newsradio. “It has been a long, arduous process, but we feel that we are certainly closer today, more than ever before, to solving this case.”

New DNA procedures are being used on items found in the car, but authorities are also looking for things Tammy had on her person that cannot be located.

Among them: a Canon 35 mm camera, a musical wrist watch that played “Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head” and a red and white soccer patch monogrammed with the words “St. Giles Soccer Club, Greenville, South Carolina.”

Padilla says he’s in touch regularly with Tammy’s mother Joanne, now living in Florida, to keep her in the loop. There’s also a $50,000 dollar reward for information that leads to Tammy’s killer.

Anyone with information is urged to contact any FBI office or the Illinois State Police at 815-726-6377.