Police: Intoxicated Man On Scooter Arrested For Providing Fake Name

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS)—A man who police say was riding around on a Razor scooter intoxicated has been arrested for giving police a fake name.

It happened on Monday when police say they observed a man riding the scooter in the northbound land of Long Lane. The man appeared to be drunk, police said.

Authorities say after they stopped the man, he said he used heroin earlier in the day.

But police had trouble getting the man’s name.

According to a police report, authorities say the suspect told officers his name was John Jegger.

“The male also gave a name and DOB of John Jagger which came back with no record,” police said. “The male continued to provide false information.”

Police later identified the man as 28-year-old Frank Jagger.

Jagger is being charged with false identification to law enforcement by furnishing false information about his identity.

Through the investigation, police also learned that Jagger is wanted in Philadelphia on a narcotics violation.