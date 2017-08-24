Town Hall Meeting Addresses Racist Graffiti Found Outside Of Bucks County School

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–For anyone stepping into the Herbert Hoover Elementary School town hall meeting, the message was very clear hate has no place here.

Community members came together on the heels of racist graffiti found scribbled on a sign outside of Herbert Hoover Elementary School over the weekend.

“Ugly racist graffiti was found and the community is concerned about it. Kids are starting back to school next week so we thought it would be good to bring people to together and talk about their concerns,” said Barbara Simmons, with the Peace Center, a non-profit educational organization whose goal is to transform conflict and violence in our families, schools, and communities.

The Peace Center in Bucks County organized the gathering as concerned parents and neighbors broke into small groups to discuss the troubling incident. Organizers say cases like this are on the rise throughout Bucks County.

“Unfortunately I wasn’t surprised,” said Karen Heyward. “It’s a good time to have this discussion.”

Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick returned to his home to address an issue that continues to be discussed on Capital Hill after the deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville Virginia two weeks ago.

“The tones gotta change you know. Look at the incident like in Charlottesville–the message that has to be sent is one of healing, one of unification, one of speaking out unequivocally and not apologetically against hate groups,” said Fitzpatrick .

Anyone with any information as to the identity of this offender, please call our police tip line at 215-750-3888.