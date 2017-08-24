Kevin Hart Hangs On For Life During Practice With Los Angeles Rams

LOS ANGELES (CBS) — Philadelphia native Kevin Hart is known for sharp retorts and cutting remarks on the stage and big screen.

But the superstar comedian decided to cut it up on the field Thursday when he joined the Los Angeles Rams for their practice.

Hart, who figuratively stands larger than life, embraced all the fun and some of the rigors of an NFL practice alongside players two, three, possible four times his size.

Fellow actor Scott Eastwood also attended the Rams’ practice.

