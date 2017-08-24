Kevin Hart Hangs On For Life During Practice With Los Angeles Rams

LOS ANGELES (CBS) — Philadelphia native Kevin Hart is known for sharp retorts and cutting remarks on the stage and big screen.
.@KevinHart4real racing a Ram in the 40-yard dash? 👀
That’s one way to end practice. Thanks for coming out today! #WhatTheFit pic.twitter.com/4tzzmTkRW5
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 24, 2017
But the superstar comedian decided to cut it up on the field Thursday when he joined the Los Angeles Rams for their practice.
Gotta catch those, @KevinHart4real! #WhatTheFit pic.twitter.com/qPfUYpDUlU
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 24, 2017
Hart, who figuratively stands larger than life, embraced all the fun and some of the rigors of an NFL practice alongside players two, three, possible four times his size.
“I ain’t never let go of nothing in my life, coach!” –@KevinHart4real 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/AuJj3OpdJH
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 24, 2017
Fellow actor Scott Eastwood also attended the Rams’ practice.
Kevin Hart, Scott Eastwood Stop by Practice
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 24, 2017