Funeral Arrangements Announced For Late Sen. Jim Whelan

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A public memorial has been announced for former Atlantic City Mayor and late Sen. Jim Whelan.
The memorial service will be held 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Sept. 14 at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. The receiving line to pay respects will be 10-11:30 a.m.
After Whelan’s sudden death by heart attack, many notable politicians and public figures expressed their gratitude for the man who served numerous capacities, including being a teacher, lifeguard, councilman, mayor, assemblyman and senator.
According to the program, the service will include statewide and local elected officials, business, sports and local university leaders, as well as close friends of Senator Whelan.
For those looking to send flowers, donations can made to the “Stockton University Foundation” with “In Memory of Jim Whelan” in the note section or you can send donations here.