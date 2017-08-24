Facebook To Stream 15 College Football Games

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a failed bid to win NFL streaming rights, Facebook has struck a new deal to add college football to its roster this fall.
Facebook has teamed up with Stadium — the 24/7 digital sports broadcaster — to exclusively stream 15 college football games.
Stadium owns the rights to the games and will produce them specifically for Facebook — so they won’t air on TV or anywhere else online.
The network will stream nine Conference USA games and six Mountain West games.
The deal gives Facebook more sports content to put inside its redesigned video tab — which will also house professionally produced videos and shows.
The company has streamed some NBA and MLB games, though not exclusively. Most recently the network inked a deal to stream a few Champions League soccer matches.
Here is the full schedule of games to be streamed:
- Saturday, Sept. 2: UC Davis at San Diego State, 8:30 pm ET
- Thursday, Sept. 7: Idaho State at Utah State, 8:00 pm ET
- Saturday, Sept. 9: New Mexico State at New Mexico, 8:00 pm ET
- Saturday, Sept. 23: FIU at Rice, 7:30 pm ET
- Saturday, Sept. 23: Utah State at San Jose State, 7:30 pm ET
- Saturday, Sept. 30: Texas State at Wyoming, 4:00 pm ET
- Saturday, Oct. 7: Southern Miss at UTSA, 7:00 pm ET
- Saturday, Oct. 14: Wyoming at Utah State, 4:30 pm ET
- Saturday, Oct. 21: Rice at UTSA, 7:00 pm ET
- Saturday, Oct. 28: FIU at Marshall, 2:30 pm ET
- Saturday, Nov. 4: North Texas at Louisiana Tech, 3:30 pm ET
- Saturday, Nov. 11: Southern Miss at Rice, 3:30 pm ET
- Saturday, Nov. 18: Marshall at UTSA, 7:00 pm ET
- Saturday, Nov. 25: FAU at Charlotte, 2:00 pm ET