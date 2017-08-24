Squirrel Runs On The Field During Eagles Game And Twitter Goes Nuts

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Twitter went nuts when a squirrel ran onto the field in the middle of Eagles-Dolphins preseason game on Thursday night.

The little guy sprinted down the field before he had to catch his breath.

This game is getting nuts. pic.twitter.com/ugfJ7D37hU — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 25, 2017

Fans loved every second of it.

And the Browns select this squirrel from the Eagles-Dolphins game to a 5 year $40 million contract pic.twitter.com/qUqp7ZUw6u — Mason Krake (@MasonKrake) August 25, 2017

This squirrel is a defense beast. His stats are guaranteeing the birds a Super Bowl win. Let's hope his success flows into the reg season pic.twitter.com/OEet3QNcNV — Cole White (@Cole_in_one) August 25, 2017

Rally Squirrel got it done. Sign the squirrel, cut McGroin. pic.twitter.com/TjsHm8wY8P — Philly Sisyphus (@jfox873) August 25, 2017

He's got impressive stats, but it's the preseason… pic.twitter.com/7xzOWha1b2 — Buckeye Empire (@BuckeyeEmpire) August 25, 2017

the squirrel that was on the field is a better QB than McGloin #Eagles #MIAvsPHI #NFL — carmen (@eagles1229) August 25, 2017

I can confirm that the Eagles fans cheered harder for this squirrel than they ever have for Carson Wentz… #FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/lnsBfWiZwI — Wilder Treadway (@Wilder_Treadway) August 25, 2017

My timeline has gone full squirrel — Charlotte (@SnowmanEmbiid) August 25, 2017

They are analyzing a squirrel, I give up — Justin (@JustinFromSWP) August 25, 2017

Squirrel has a good motor. Takes a good route to the ball. Impressive. Long shot to make the team but putting together an impressive tape — Pat Egan (@Pat_Egan) August 25, 2017