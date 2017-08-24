Squirrel Runs On The Field During Eagles Game And Twitter Goes Nuts

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Twitter went nuts when a squirrel ran onto the field in the middle of Eagles-Dolphins preseason game on Thursday night.
The little guy sprinted down the field before he had to catch his breath.
This game is getting nuts. pic.twitter.com/ugfJ7D37hU
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 25, 2017
Fans loved every second of it.
And the Browns select this squirrel from the Eagles-Dolphins game to a 5 year $40 million contract pic.twitter.com/qUqp7ZUw6u
— Mason Krake (@MasonKrake) August 25, 2017
This squirrel is a defense beast. His stats are guaranteeing the birds a Super Bowl win. Let's hope his success flows into the reg season pic.twitter.com/OEet3QNcNV
— Cole White (@Cole_in_one) August 25, 2017
Rally Squirrel got it done. Sign the squirrel, cut McGroin. pic.twitter.com/TjsHm8wY8P
— Philly Sisyphus (@jfox873) August 25, 2017
He's got impressive stats, but it's the preseason… pic.twitter.com/7xzOWha1b2
— Buckeye Empire (@BuckeyeEmpire) August 25, 2017
the squirrel that was on the field is a better QB than McGloin #Eagles #MIAvsPHI #NFL
— carmen (@eagles1229) August 25, 2017
I can confirm that the Eagles fans cheered harder for this squirrel than they ever have for Carson Wentz… #FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/lnsBfWiZwI
— Wilder Treadway (@Wilder_Treadway) August 25, 2017
It's a QB. It's a WR. No….it's a squirrel on the field? #onlyinphilly #FlyEaglesFly #Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/A3mCFrn92B
— Jackie Phillips (@JackieLPhillips) August 25, 2017
My timeline has gone full squirrel
— Charlotte (@SnowmanEmbiid) August 25, 2017
They are analyzing a squirrel, I give up
— Justin (@JustinFromSWP) August 25, 2017
Squirrel has a good motor. Takes a good route to the ball. Impressive. Long shot to make the team but putting together an impressive tape
— Pat Egan (@Pat_Egan) August 25, 2017
Pretty sure my new favorite @Eagles player is the squirrel… #mvp
— ashlee sanbe (@amsanbe) August 25, 2017