Eagles Host Dolphins In ‘Preseason Dress Rehearsal’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles will play their third preseason game of the summer tonight, hosting the Miami Dolphins.
These two teams became familiar with each other this week as they practiced together leading up to tonight’s game.
The Eagles are 1-1 this preseason. A 24-9 loss in Green Bay was followed up by a 20-16 win over Buffalo at the Linc last week. Miami is also 1-1. The Dolphins started their exhibition season by beating Atlanta, 23-20. Then last week they lost to Baltimore, 31-7.
The third preseason game is usually when starters play the most, so it is possible you could see the first team tonight stick around until the third quarter.
KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Ray Didinger of Sportsradio 94WIP about what he’s looking for in this one.