Dream Drives: Sweet Summer Fruits at Mood’s Farm Market

MULICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) — Before fall apple and pumpkin season, people can still find a lot of sweet summer bounty.

Mood’s Farm Market in Mullica Hill spot has been a popular market and pick-your-own farm for years. The shelves are full of fresh local fruits and prepared food from around South Jersey.

Dream Drives: Storybook Stroll at Chanticleer

“The second we walk in, we see the fruits and vegetables,” Meisha said.

“It’s our own corn, our own blackberries,” said co-owner Patti Mood. “We also grow peaches.”

“I see a lot of blueberry syrup, blueberry jam, blueberry cider,” Meisha said.

“Yep. These are made with our own blueberries,” Patti said.

Another area is devoted to jellies and honey. The jarred honey and walnuts is “great for ice cream,” Patti said.

Dream Drives: Heavenly Waters at Welkinweir

“I’m looking up here, and I’m seeing a lot of recipes,” Meisha said. “My eyes go to two things right away: Peach pizza, because I’m in love with pizza. And blackberries: ‘Buy them a lot of them now!'”

“These are ideas for you to make with the fruit that we have,” Patti said.

Now that we’re in August, the Concord grapes are ripe and ready to pick.

“It’s really fun, and at the end, we all get probably an apple or two,” said one young visitor, Susie Rosado.

Through a window, you can watch donuts being made fresh.

Dream Drives: Free Year-Round Exploration At Scott Arboretum

“When you walk into this farm market, this is what you smell! You smell the donuts,” Meisha said. “This has to be one of the favorites when people come in.”

“Yes!” Patti said.

Mood’s Farm Market is at 901 Bridgeton Pike Mullica Hill, NJ 08062 (Elk Township). They are closed Sundays. You can call (856) 478-2500 for more or go here.