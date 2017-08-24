Chase Utley Makes Ridiculous Catch To Preserve Perfect Game

By Andrew Porter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chase Utley, you are still the man.

Utley, who is now 38-years-old, made this ridiculous fully extended diving catch in the eighth inning of the Dodgers’ game against the Pirates on Wednesday, preserving a perfect game for Rich Hill.

“Chase Utley, oh my goodness!” The announcer yelled. “He saved the day for now!”

Rich Hill would go on to lose his perfect game, but pitch nine no-hit innings. But in the 10th, he allowed a walk-off home run and the Dodgers amazingly lost the game 1-0.

