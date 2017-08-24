Charleston Police Responding To ‘Active Shooter Situation’

By Tina Burnside and AnneClaire Stapleton

CHARLESTON, S.C. (CNN) — Police in Charleston, South Carolina, are working an “active shooter situation,” according to Charles Francis, a spokesman for the Charleston Police Department.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

An owner of a nearby boutique said the police activity is focused around Virginia’s on King, a restaurant in the heart of downtown.

“Right now the streets are full of SWAT and police and people heavily armed. They are blocking off the whole block,” said Sarah Cobb, owner of MOSA boutique.

Cobb described evacuations of nearby businesses and officers with guns pointed toward the restaurant.

Developing story – more to come

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Small Hotel Getaway
Eclipse 2017
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch