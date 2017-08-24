Camden Police Look To ID Persons Of Interest Connected With Sexual Assault

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — The Camden County Police Department requests the public’s help in identifying two persons of interest in connection with a sexual assault.
The two persons of interest are seen on surveillance video.
According to police, the incidents happened at 11 p.m. on Aug. 18 and 4:25 a.m. on Aug. 19 at 2901 Westfield Ave.
A female victim reported to police that she had been drinking with several people, then walked to that location with an unknown male. The victim reportedly said she lost consciousness and was sexually assaulted.
Anyone with information about the persons of interest should call the Camden County Police Department tip line at 856-757-7042.