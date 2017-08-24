Eagles Fans Excited To See Starters Play More Snaps

By Don Bell and Greg Argos
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —The third preseason game for NFL teams is usually the most important for starters because that is when they traditionally play the most snaps.
The Philadelphia Eagles third preseason game pits them against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night.
Carson Wentz and the starting offense could play the entire first half of the game and that has fans excited.
“I want to see a lot of points scored because we have to prep for the season” Kevin Schaeffer of Lebanon, Pa. said. “I liked to see that and consistency on the defensive side.”
A week ago, when the Eagles faced off against the Buffalo Bills, the starters only played four series. The first-team offense only scored 3 points and also had a turnover.
Thursday night versus Miami, the Eagles should have their offensive line intact, while they fine tune the offense.
“I’ve thrown just over 10 passes in two games, so I’m not going to be too bent out of shape over that.” he explained. “It’s kind of one of those things, take it as it comes. And I know we’ll get Torrey [Smith] involved; we’ll get all those guys involved.”