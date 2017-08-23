Zeoli Show Log 08.23.17

3pm- During last night’s campaign style rally in Phoenix, Arizona, President Trump discussed media bias, the importance of building a boarder wall, and potentially pardoning Sheriff Joe Arpaio.
3:10pm- ESPN decided to remove an announcer named Robert Lee from a University of Virginia football game because of fears over similarities between his name and the name of a well known Confederate General.
3:20pm- According to reports, an NSA whistle blower is stating that the Democratic National Committee’s claim of being hacked by Russia in 2016 is false. Instead, the report suggests that the “hack” was nothing more than an inside leak.
4pm- After watching Donald Trump’s speech in Pheonix, CNN’s Don Lemon claimed that the President is clearly attempting to start a Civil War.
4:10pm- While appearing on CNN, Republican Strategist Anna Navarro defended tweets in which she claimed that President Trump was battling a mental illness.
5pm- Trevor Thrall, a Senior Fellow at the Cato Institute’s Defense and Foreign Policy Department and associate professor at George Mason University, joins the show to discuss his new article, “New Strategy, Same Results: Trump’s New Afghanistan Plan Won’t Lead to a Victory There.”
5:30pm- Andrew C. McCarthy, Contributing Editor at National Review and author, calls in to talk about his latest article, “The Very Strange Indictment of Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s IT Scammers.”