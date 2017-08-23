University Looks To Make Transition To Treating Teens Becoming Adults Easier

By Dr. Brian McDonough
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We have done a good job treating teenagers with chronic diseases.

In fact, over the past decades a growing number of young adults have moved into adulthood surviving some conditions that would have not allowed them to survive past the teens.

This is a wonderful problem to have, but one of the concerns is how do we transition these teenagers into adult care.

The University of Wisconsin in Milwaukee may have an answer.

What they are trying to do is to find out how transitions can be made smoother.

Essentially what they do is send an introductory letter to the next medical team that will care for the young adults. This includes a list of medications and medical history.

They also provide a very important transition check list in the health record looking at specific topics of education that are important.

Finally the patient is given a summary pamphlet so they know exactly what is going on as well.

It is the communication that seems to be indicated to making this work.

