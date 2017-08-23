Trump: ‘We’re Building That Wall,’ Even If ‘We Have To Close Down Our Government’

RENO, Nev. (CBS) — President Donald Trump says the border wall will be built, even if that means shutting down the federal government.

Trump issued a warning to Congress about funding his proposed wall along the southern U.S. border during a speech at the American Legion’s National Convention in Reno, Nevada, on Wednesday.

“Believe me, if we have to close down our government, we’re building that wall,” the president said.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi slammed the president for making the threat.

“Make no mistake: the president said he will purposefully hurt American communities to force American taxpayers to fund an immoral, ineffective and expensive border wall,” said Pelosi.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said he believes the possibility of a government shutdown is unnecessary.

“I don’t think a government shutdown is necessary and I don’t think most people want to see a government shutdown, ourselves included,” said Ryan.

Trump also called for unity during his speech as he asked all Americans to come together.

“It is time to heal the wounds that have divided us, and to seek a new unity based on the common values that unite us. We are one people, with one home, and one flag,” said Trump.

The call for calm was a stark contrast to his campaign rally speech in Phoenix on Tuesday night.

The president slammed the press, claiming they misrepresented his response to the violent protests that broke out in Charlottesville, Virginia, over a week ago.

Trump’s latest speech comes as 62 percent of Americans believe he is doing more to divide the country, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll.

Thirty-one percent believe Trump is doing more to unite the country.