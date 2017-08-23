Man Wins World Toe Wrestling Championship For Sixth Year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)— Fenny Bently a small village in Derbyshire, Northern England hosted the very British World Toe Wrestling Championship on Saturday.
Once again, “Nasty” Nash crushes opposition for 14th title at World Toe Wrestling Championships, his sixth in succession.
Toe Wrestling is a bit like arm wrestling but with your feet. There are two people in each bout and each contest is the best of three. The toe wrestlers start by locking right toes, then left, then right again.
There is a men’s and a women’s championship.
The competition began in Derbyshire in 1976 when a group of walkers at the Ye Olde Royal Oak Inn, in Wetton (a small village about 12 miles away) set about searching for a game that only the British could win. With a lack of any talent in existing sports, the decision was made to invent a new one and the weird event has been an annual highlight since.