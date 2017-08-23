Man Charged With First-Degree Murder In Stabbing Death Of Pottstown Woman

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A Montgomery County man has been arrested and charged in the stabbing death of a woman.
The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office says 54-year-old Steven Holmes has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 35-year-old Diamonde Stone.
Police Looking For Tall Man In Purple Dress Who Robbed Bank
On July 30, Pottstown police responded to a fight on the 300 block of High Street and found Stone suffering from apparent stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at Pottstown Memorial Hospital.
Police say the investigation revealed that Holmes introduced a knife while they were fighting.
Holmes fled the Pottstown area after an arrest warrant was issued for him on Aug. 1.
Pharmacist Convicted In Conspiracy To Distribute Oxycodone
He was taken into custody after being found on Lehigh Avenue in Philadelphia on Tuesday night.
He has been remanded without bail to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.