Delaware’s Punkin Chunkin Contest Canceled Amid Pending Lawsuit

BRIDGEVILLE, Del. (CBS/AP) — The annual pumpkin-flinging event in southern Delaware has been canceled amid a pending lawsuit, The World Championship Punkin Chunkin announced on Wednesday.
“With less than 74 days until our event, we are left with no options. It is with our deepest regrets that we announce that 2017 Punkin Chunkin is canceled,” said organizers on their website.
The cancellation comes amid a pending lawsuit against the World Punkin Chunkin Association following a 2016 incident that left multiple people injured.
The lawsuit by Suzanne Dakessian claims she was left with severe and permanent injuries because of negligence and wrongful conduct by organizers and participants, state officials and Discovery Communications.
Accident At Del. ‘Punkin Chunkin’ Contest Injures 2
Dakessian was injured when a trap door blew off an air cannon. At the time, she was managing a camera crew for Sharp Entertainment, which was producing a television special for Discovery’s Science Channel.
“The landowners who graciously donate the use of their property each year for our non-profit endeavors are also listed as Defendants. They are reluctant to host our 2017 event in light of the lawsuit,” said officials.
In 2013, a farmer who made his land available for the event was sued by a volunteer who was seriously injured in an ATV accident during the 2011 event.
