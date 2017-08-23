Philadelphians Sound Off On $700 Million Powerball Jackpot

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Get your tickets ready. Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $700 million.
What would you do if you won the second largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history?
1,069 Dancing Robots Break World Record
With life-altering cash on the table, people like David, who stopped at the newsstand in Suburban Station to get his tickets, was hopeful he was on his way to his last day at work.
“Certainly retire. Big house on the beach in Southern California and some nice cars,” said David.
And Carol says she’ll just live modestly. She says she already has everything she needs.
Renovations At Love Park On Track For November 2017 Opening
“I have my health. I have my family. So, I just want to give to them,” said Carol.
The Powerball drawing is at 10:59 p.m. The deadline to buy tickets is at 9:59 p.m.
By the way, the odds of winning the jackpot is one in 292 million.