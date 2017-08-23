Police: 15-Year-Old Boy Shoots People With BB Gun, Leads Cops On Chase

MARSHALLTON, Del. (CBS) — Police in Delaware have arrested a teen boy for allegedly shooting people with a BB gun and then leading authorities in a vehicle pursuit on Wednesday morning.
According to New Castle County police, cops were called to the Creeks at Marshallton Apartments after a woman was shot by a BB gun from a suspect driving a black SUV.
About 30 minutes later, police were alerted to another incident where a 10-year-old boy riding his bike was shot by a BB gun from the same suspect.
Police, who quickly identified the suspect, were able to locate the 15-year-old boy in his vehicle and attempted to stop him. Police say the teen boy fled from police and a chase ensued.
During the chase, the suspect struck another vehicle and police then discontinued their pursuit for public safety reasons.
Officers responded to the teen’s residence in the 100 block of Stanton Road where they made contact with him. He surrendered without incident.
Police believe the black SUV the suspect was driving was stolen.
The victims of the BB gun incidents were treated at the scene.
The teen suspect is awaiting formal charges and arraignment.
One Comment
It was an airsoft gun, and the 10 year old boy wasn’t injured.