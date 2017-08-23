Pharmacist Convicted In Conspiracy To Distribute Oxycodone

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) – A pharmacist has been convicted of taking part in a long-running conspiracy to illegally distribute large quantities of oxycodone and other drugs from two pharmacies he owned.
Federal prosecutors say Michael Ludwikowski was found guilty of six counts, including conspiracy and maintaining drug-involved premises. The jury returned the verdict Tuesday after deliberating for three days.
Prosecutors say the 45-year-old Medford man and an employee at his two pharmacies in Medford distributed the drugs to addicts and others who presented phony prescriptions. The employee pleaded guilty last December.
The scheme ran from March 2008 through August 2013. Prosecutors say customers who used the phony prescriptions generally paid in cash and provided gifts to Ludwikowski and his employee. In some instances, the customers filled their phony prescriptions several times a week.
