Police: Woman Arrested After Directing Daughter To Steal Cash

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS)—Police have arrested a woman after they say she directed her daughter to steal money from a cash register.
The incident happened on Aug. 6 at a Chinese restaurant located in the 1200 block of Chase St. in Camden, NJ.
Police say Lynntia Stratton, 28, of Camden entered the business and then directed her 7-year-old daughter to go behind the counter and take cash.
After committing the crime, Stratton and her daughter left the restaurant.
Police were able to arrest Stratton after releasing video to the public.
She is being charged with endangering the welfare of children, employing a juvenile in the commission of a crime, burglary and theft.