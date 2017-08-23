Mayweather-McGregor Tale Of The Tape

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Conor McGregor stood up there on Wednesday during the final press conference leading up to his epic fight against Floyd “Money” Mayweather, still trying to sell the idea that somehow, someway he’s going to beat the unbeaten Mayweather on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena on Showtime Pay-Per-View in a 12-round, 154-pound boxing match in eight-ounce gloves.
It involves an all-time great boxer, Mayweather, against one of the best in mixed martial arts, McGregor, who’s never fought a second as a pro boxer.
Here are some stats and numbers that are important:
Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor
- Date: August 26, 2017
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: Showtime PPV
- Nicknames: “Money”/“The Notorious”
- Hometowns: Grand Rapids, Michigan, U.S./Crumlin, Dublin, Ireland
- Records: 49–0 (26 KOs)/Making professional boxing debut 21-3 (18 KOs) in MMA
- Gloves: Eight-ounce gloves
- Rounds: 12
- Ages: 40/29
- Height: 5-foot-8/5-foot-9
- Reach: 72”/74”
- Weight: 154 lb (70 kg)/154 lb (70 kg)
- Style: Orthodox/Southpaw
- Punch stats: lands 17 of 39 punches per round (43%)/ave. 40 punches per round in 10 UFC fights (kicks count as jabs)
- Defense: Opponents land 19% of their total punches/Opponents land 39% of their total punches
- Last Fight: UD 12 Andre Berto (Sept. 12, 2015)/TKO 2 Eddie Alvarez (Nov. 12, 2016)
- Last 10 Fights: 10-0 (1 KO); ave. fight time 33:36/McGregor 9-1 (7 KOs); ave. fight time 8:38
- Recognition: 5-division world champion and undefeated in professional boxing/2-division world champion in UFC