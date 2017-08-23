Lane Johnson: ‘Nobody Is Going To Want To Face Us’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Lane Johnson is playing with a vengeance this season.
Last year, Johnson was suspended for 10 games for a positive drug test — something he’s using for motivation in 2017. Johnson wrote about the firing burning inside of him as the 2017 approaches.
“That experience of being on the sidelines — and the humiliation of being asked about it on a daily basis (and I’m still hearing about it from fans on Twitter) — hasn’t been for nothing,” Johnson wrote of his suspension on The Players’ Tribune. “It forced me to reevaluate not just my suspension, but also how I carried myself in general. At times in my career I’ve lost focus.Well, I’m done with that.
In other words, this situation has lit a fire under my ass.”
Johnson, 27, is extremely confident in the Eagles this season.
“Let me tell you what’s going to happen in a couple of weeks: This team is going to go down to D.C. and whup some ass against the Redskins,” Johnson wrote. “We’re going to surprise some people.
That’s where the momentum is going to begin, and then the hype train is just going to get bigger as the league realizes that the Eagles are back. The NFC East is the toughest division in all of football and it’s going to get even tougher this season because nobody is going to want to face us. I’m not saying this just to blow smoke, I’m telling you guys this is how it’s going to go down.”