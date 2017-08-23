Lane Johnson: ‘Nobody Is Going To Want To Face Us’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Lane Johnson is playing with a vengeance this season.

Last year, Johnson was suspended for 10 games for a positive drug test — something he’s using for motivation in 2017. Johnson wrote about the firing burning inside of him as the 2017 approaches.

“That experience of being on the sidelines — and the humiliation of being asked about it on a daily basis (and I’m still hearing about it from fans on Twitter) — hasn’t been for nothing,” Johnson wrote of his suspension on The Players’ Tribune. “It forced me to reevaluate not just my suspension, but also how I carried myself in general. At times in my career I’ve lost focus.Well, I’m done with that. In other words, this situation has lit a fire under my ass.”

Johnson, 27, is extremely confident in the Eagles this season.