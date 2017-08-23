Cough-Drop Flavored Kit Kats Hit Stores In Japan

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– Forget candy-flavored cough drops, now there’s cough-drop flavored candy!
Kit Kat has released a cough-drop flavored candy bar in Japan.
It’s white chocolate that’s actually infused with throat lozenge powder.
The limited edition Kit Kat was released Monday, ahead of the world cup qualifying matches.
It was reportedly created so soccer fans could soothe their throats made raw from cheering at the top of their lungs.