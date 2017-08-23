Facebook Shines During Solar Eclipse

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — While many gazed at the sky to watch the moon pass in front of the sun, millions took to social media to document the moment.
Monday’s solar eclipse garnered more than nine million tweets globally, along with 240 million interactions (posts, reactions, shares and comments) from more than 66 million Facebook users.
Facebook’s eclipse-related social engagement figures surpassed those for the 2017 Super Bowl. Facebook Live was a big winner, beating out all other live video streaming platforms with more than 129,000 broadcasts from users and publishers. Eclipse-related videos, both live and non-live, were viewed more than 365 million times.
NASA’s Facebook Live was the top live video on the platform for the day, with more than 29 million views. At one point, NASA’s feed had a half-million simultaneous viewers from around the world.
The top 10 eclipse related hashtags were #eclipse2017, #solareclipse2017, #pathoftotality, and #eclipseglasses.
The top three countries talking about the eclipse on Facebook are: Mexico, Canada and the United Kingdom. The United States didn’t make the top five.
And 67% talking about the Eclipse on Facebook were women.