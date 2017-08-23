$35,000 Reward Offered In 2016 Murder Of Chester County Woman

By Jim Melwert
Filed Under: Denise Barger

BERWYN, Pa. (CBS) –– More than a year after a 62-year-old was found dead in her Main Line home, a $35,000 reward is being offered to help solve her murder.

Recently widowed Denise Barger was found dead in her home on Heatherstone Drive in Berwyn in June of last year. Police ruled the cause of death a homicide by blunt force trauma.

Now the Citizen’s Crime Commission is offering a $35,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of her killer.

“They might not realize that it’s important information. They might think it’s innocuous or inconsequential. But it might be something that could be helpful to investigators in helping this case move forward to a resolution,” said Carlos Barraza with the Chester County DA’s office.

Barraza says Barger’s murder took a sister and beloved aunt from her family.

“We’re hoping that somebody will have information that will help bring justice to this victim and help bring some closure to the family,” said Barraza.

Anyone with information can call Tredyffrin Township police or Chester County detectives. Anonymous tips can be called into 215-546-TIPS.

