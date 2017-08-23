Officials: Suspicious Powder Found Inside Chester County Courthouse

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Emergency crews responded to the Chester County Courthouse on Tuesday morning after a suspicious substance was found.
According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, the fire department responded to the courthouse at 201 Main Street in West Chester around 10:30 a.m. for reports of a suspicious powder found inside a courtroom on the seventh floor.
That floor has been evacuated and the courtroom is sealed off.
Hazmat teams are inside the courtroom evaluating the powder.
The rest of the building remains open and operational.
Crews are on the scene investigating.
No injuries have been reported.