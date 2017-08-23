Carson Wentz Ranked As No. 21 NFL QB

By Andrew Porter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles fans will probably disagree with this.

But according to Mike Sando’s annual quarterback rankings for ESPN.com — which has 50 “league insiders” place 36 QBs into one of five tiers — Wentz was ranked as just the 21st best quarterback in the NFL.

Wentz, who was categorized in tier 3 with guys like Ryan Tannehill (No. 22) and Sam Bradford (No. 23), was ranked behind all of the NFC East QB’s: Eli Manning (tier 2, No. 11), Kirk Cousins (tier 2, No. 13), and Dak Prescott (tier 3, No. 14).

The 50 “league insiders” who constructed these QB rankings consist of:

  • 9 general managers
  • 6 pro personnel directors
  • 5 other executives
  • 5 head coaches
  • 7 offensive coordinators
  • 6 defensive coordinators
  • 5 defensive assistants
  • 3 analytics directors
  • 2 quarterbacks coaches
  • 2 national scouts

Despite being ranked just 21st, Wentz did receive some praise from league insiders.

“Wentz is the lowest-ranked player considered by voters to have an especially bright future,” Sando wrote.

One former GM likes Wentz over Prescott.

“I think he is capable of carrying a team more consistently than Dak is because the pocket is for him,” this former GM said. “The pocket isn’t for all these guys, and I like Dak Prescott. You have to respect what he did.”

Full list here

