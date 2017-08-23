Carson Wentz Ranked As No. 21 NFL QB

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles fans will probably disagree with this.
But according to Mike Sando’s annual quarterback rankings for ESPN.com — which has 50 “league insiders” place 36 QBs into one of five tiers — Wentz was ranked as just the 21st best quarterback in the NFL.
Wentz, who was categorized in tier 3 with guys like Ryan Tannehill (No. 22) and Sam Bradford (No. 23), was ranked behind all of the NFC East QB’s: Eli Manning (tier 2, No. 11), Kirk Cousins (tier 2, No. 13), and Dak Prescott (tier 3, No. 14).
The 50 “league insiders” who constructed these QB rankings consist of:
- 9 general managers
- 6 pro personnel directors
- 5 other executives
- 5 head coaches
- 7 offensive coordinators
- 6 defensive coordinators
- 5 defensive assistants
- 3 analytics directors
- 2 quarterbacks coaches
- 2 national scouts
Despite being ranked just 21st, Wentz did receive some praise from league insiders.
“Wentz is the lowest-ranked player considered by voters to have an especially bright future,” Sando wrote.
One former GM likes Wentz over Prescott.
“I think he is capable of carrying a team more consistently than Dak is because the pocket is for him,” this former GM said. “The pocket isn’t for all these guys, and I like Dak Prescott. You have to respect what he did.”
Full list here.