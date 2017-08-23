94WIP Announces New ‘Voice Of The Fan’ Sixers Coverage

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —SportsRadio 94WIP, a station that came to prominence as the voice of the Philadelphia sports fan, is announcing coverage of the 2017-18 Philadelphia 76ers season to reflect that mission. The voices, writers, and outlets that got people through the last four years of “The Process” will take fans through this year’s season with the addition of Derek Bodner as an on-air contributor, a new content partnership with Liberty Ballers, and the new show “Rights to Ricky Sanchez” Radio featuring the hosts of the popular podcast.

94WIP Program Director Spike Eskin said, “With the Sixers ready to take the next step on the court, we’re proud that WIP is taking the next step in covering the team. With Jon Marks, Derek Bodner of The Athletic, Liberty Ballers, and Rights To Ricky Sanchez Radio to complement our lineup, we’re offering Philly fans a new and exciting outlet to engage around one of their favorite teams.”

WIP’s coverage of the team starts with “The Process Pregame Show,” led by Jon Marks, prior to the start of every game (when not preempted by Eagles or NFL Football). The show will take a fun, detailed and unbiased look at the team and the night’s game.

Marks will then interact with audiences throughout the live game during “GameTime React,” responding to calls, texts, tweets and Facebook reaction. When Marks is preempted by NFL Football, he’ll host the show on SportsRadio 94WIP’s Facebook Page via Facebook Live.

WIP will then air “The Process Halftime Show” and “The Process Postgame Show” at halftime and the conclusion of every game, respectively.

Derek Bodner, the premier basketball beat-writer in Philadelphia, and a local favorite, will lend his expertise exclusively to 94WIP as an on-air contributor. Bodner has led the way for basketball coverage in Philadelphia from his time at Liberty Ballers, to Philly Mag, to his own subscription site, and now Sixers Senior Staff Writer at The Athletic, “the new sports page for smarter Philly fans.”

WIP is also excited to announce an on-air and online partnership with Liberty Ballers, the premier Sixers blog which has launched many careers, and the most trusted site for team coverage. WIP and Liberty Ballers will share an online content partnership through Facebook live shows and link sharing. Additional coverage includes the launch of “Liberty Ballers Live,” a one-hour radio show (time & day TBD) with Jon Marks and Liberty Ballers editor-in-chief, Kyle Neubeck.

Finally, WIP will bring together the hosts of the only podcast dedicated to the team, “Rights to Ricky Sanchez,” for a new radio show covering all things Sixers. “Rights To Ricky Sanchez” Radio will launch on Wednesday, September 20 at 6:00 PM led by podcast hosts Spike Eskin and Michael Levin and featuring Jon Marks. This new, weekly, one-hour show is inspired by the dedicated team podcast which has grown exponentially in popularity over the last four years, highlighted by the yearly “Lottery Party” attended by thousands of dedicated basketball fans in the Delaware Valley, and covered extensively nationwide.

SportsRadio 94WIP is home to Philadelphia’s best sports coverage and hosts with Angelo Cataldi and the 94WIP Morning Show, Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie middays, and Carlin & Reese in afternoons.

*94WIP is not a radio partner of the Philadelphia 76ers and will not broadcast games. All coverage, commentary and reporting will occur outside of actual games and is intended solely as supplemental content.*