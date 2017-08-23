15th Edition Of Atlantic City Air Show Was Another Bullseye Hit

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ (CBS) — It’s known as “Thunder over the Boardwalk.” Hundreds of thousands of people took part in the 15th annual Atlantic City Air Show, visible on the beaches from Brigantine to Ocean City.

Some clouds got in the way for a time, but it didn’t put a damper on the spirits of those who came from far and wide to take in the aerial acrobatics and demonstration of power from above. John Sprowl of Barrington has seen 10 of these shows. He used to be part of the 177th Fighter Wing stationed nearby. His favorite?

“I love to watch the Thunderbirds,” he told KYW Newsradio. “It’s almost impossible to believe what these airplanes can do.”

And then there are those who are still involved with the military, like Jonathan Paone of Galloway Township, who brought his wife and three kids along.

“I’m a part of the 177th so I like to come out and watch our guys fly by,” Paone said, “and the kids love to see the airplanes. So we like to come out and watch everything.”

This show is quite a shot in the arm for the local economy. Last year’s performance produced some $30 million for hotels, casinos and boardwalk businesses. And they’re already planning for next year.