Zeoli Show Log 08.22.17

3pm- Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has stated that no decision has yet been made on the future of a statue remembering form city mayor Frank Rizzo. Councilwoman Helen Gym is leading the fight to remove the statue.
3:10pm- Last night, speaking from Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Virginia, President Trump addressed U.S. policy in Afghanistan going forward. The proposed plan includes an increased number of U.S. military personnel while simultaneously seeking cooperation from Afghanistan’s neighboring countries.
3:20pm- After Trump announced his plans in Afghanistan, Laura Ingraham expressed her disappointment in the president’s decision by stating that voters thought they were getting “drain the swamp, not clear the desert.”
3:25pm- Sen. Lindsey Graham was pleased with Trump’s decision to increase America’s military presence in Afghanistan, saying the new policy means that the “gloves are now off.”
4pm- Valerie Plame Wilson, a former CIA operative, has created a Go Found Me page in an attempt to purchase a controlling share of Twitter so that she can ban Donald Trump from the social media platform.
4:20pm- According to a Philadelphia Inquirer article, the Philadelphia soda tax has decreased soda sales within the city while simultaneously increasing soda sales in surrounding areas just beyond the city’s border.
4:40pm- President Trump is scheduled to visit Phoenix, Arizona later tonight for a rally. According to rumors, while in Phoenix, the president may pardon Sheriff Joe Arpaio.
5pm- Luke Coffey, the Director of Foreign Policy at The Heritage Foundation, joins the show to discuss his new article, “Trump Lays Out a Winning Strategy for Afghanistan.”