Move-In Day For Students Marks Next Chapter Of Life

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It is Move-In Day at many universities throughout the Philadelphia region.

At La Salle University, that means making new friends and also getting a workout.

“I’m nervous; it’s nerve-racking,” Anani Reed said.

Gianna Hughes, a fellow La Salle freshman, said, “It’s a new life. It’s a new start. It’s a new step.”

Jenna Simons, Temple University freshman also retains a positive attitude about her new experience.

“We were supposed to leave at 9 and we left a few hours late, but it’s OK,” she said, already bonding with her roommates and figuring out the new living space.

Across town, there’s a much different experience at Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary.

“We’re really excited about these young men coming into formation to the priesthood,” Bishop Timothy Senior said.

Declan Cole, a semetarian, said, “I started praying for it and all roads led to here. This is definitely a new chapter. It’s almost like starting over now.”

And for families of all of these students across Philadelphia, it is a restart for parents as well.