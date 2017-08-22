NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Snooki And Jwoww Back To The Beach For ‘Celebrity Shore’

Filed Under: Entertainment

NEW YORK (AP) — Snooki and Jwoww are heading back to the beach.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “Jwoww” Farley both shot to reality TV stardom on MTV’s “Jersey Shore.” They’re teaming with Drita D’Avanzo of VH1’s “Mob Wives” for a “Jersey Shore” spinoff called “Celebrity Shore,” which also will air on VH1.

VH1 says in an article on its website that other celebrity friends will be involved in the show.

D’Avanzo tells Staten Island Live the show “will be crazy and fun.” She says it’s set to air in October.

VH1 didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

“Jersey Shore” ran from 2009 to 2012 on MTV. Polizzi and Farley also starred on MTV’s “Snooki and Jwoww,” which ended in 2015. D’Avanzo left “Mob Wives” in 2013.

