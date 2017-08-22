Shore-Based Provider Beams Internet, TV To Absecon Island Homes

NEW JERSEY (CBS) — Internet and TV competition comes to parts of the Jersey Shore in the form of a provider that delivers its service wirelessly.

If you call Longport, Margate, Ventnor, or southern Atlantic City home, Hammer Fiber wants to be your connection.

“It’s a fixed wireless product capable of getting the kind of bandwidth you need to give a really high-quality Internet service as well as TV service,” said Brian Snyder with the Point Pleasant, NJ-based company.

He says the signal comes from its base stations to a small dish receiver installed at a house.

“The home we’re trying to service needs to be able to draw general line of sight,” Snyder said. “So we always do a quality of service test before we hook a customer up.”

Unlike satellite, Snyder claims, weather won’t affect your signal strength.

“We’re giving the bandwidth the customer is attempting to draw upon attempting to draw it,” he said.

Internet is $60/month; TV packages, which Hammer Fiber just launched, start at $30/month.

Snyder says they offer seasonal packages to those who only spend part of the year at the shore.