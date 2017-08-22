Real Estate Group Gives One West Philly School A Back-To-School Makeover

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A West Philadelphia elementary school is getting a much-needed makeover thanks to a top real estate development firm.

Inside the Morton McMichael School in the Mantua section of the city, dozens of volunteers drill, paint, clean and spackle.

All thanks to the Goldenberg Group – their sixth year helping to improve Philadelphia schools around the region.

Principle Brian Wallace says the two major improvements are first, a multi-cultural room.

“Or a multi-purpose room, so that we can have places to teach them how to cook, as well as places to tutor them, and places for the audio/video equipment so we can have them meet as a whole-grade group,” he said.

The other he says is a lounge for the school’s hardworking teachers.

“For the teachers to have a place to refresh, regroup and plan for the day,” Wallace said.

All before the kids come back next week.

“I don’t feel like this is a one time thing, I think this is more of a partnership where they are trying to invest in our school for the overall future, he said.