DEVELOPING: NTSB Investigating After Dozens Injured When SEPTA Train Crashes At 69th Street Terminal

Real Estate Group Gives One West Philly School A Back-To-School Makeover

By Kristen Johanson
Filed Under: Goldenberg Group, Morton McMichael School

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A West Philadelphia elementary school is getting a much-needed makeover thanks to a top real estate development firm.

Inside the Morton McMichael School in the Mantua section of the city, dozens of volunteers drill, paint, clean and spackle.

img 3773 Real Estate Group Gives One West Philly School A Back To School Makeover

Credit: Kristen Johanson

All thanks to the Goldenberg Group – their sixth year helping to improve Philadelphia schools around the region.

Principle Brian Wallace says the two major improvements are first, a multi-cultural room.

“Or a multi-purpose room, so that we can have places to teach them how to cook, as well as places to tutor them, and places for the audio/video equipment so we can have them meet as a whole-grade group,” he said.

ALSO READ: Boys & Girls Club Teams Up With Comcast To Collect School Supplies For City Youth

The other he says is a lounge for the school’s hardworking teachers.

“For the teachers to have a place to refresh, regroup and plan for the day,” Wallace said.

img 3777 Real Estate Group Gives One West Philly School A Back To School Makeover

Credit: Kristen Johanson

All before the kids come back next week.

“I don’t feel like this is a one time thing, I think this is more of a partnership where they are trying to invest in our school for the overall future, he said.

More from Kristen Johanson
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Small Hotel Getaway
Eclipse 2017
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch